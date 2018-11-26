'Phool Walon ki Sair': Celebration of India's diversity and harmony

Throughout the year, India observes a number of festivals. Every religion, every community has a different set of festivals they celebrate during the course of 12 months. Amid all these myriad commemorations, 'Phool Walon ki Sair' is a unique festival celebrated in Mehrauli area of New Delhi, where all the religions unite together to celebrate the communal harmony upheld in India for generations. Take a look. Autumn is the season of festivals in India and the capital city, New Delhi accommodating a highly diversified populace celebrate all these fiestas in a grand way. The city has given a wide space for a multitude of religions to foster and manifest their vibrancy in the best possible manner. This diversity and syncretism beholden in the city could be witnessed during a festival 'Phool Walon ki Sair' celebrated each year during the autumn season. The secular festival involves a procession, bearing large floral fans, pankha, to Yogmaya Temple where the floral fan is offered to Devi Jog Maya. Thereafter the procession passes through Mehrauli bazar, to reach the dargah of 13th-century Sufi saint, Khwaja Bakhtiyar Kaki where a floral chadar is offered. During the procession, artists from different parts of the country present their folk dances and songs to keep visitors entertained and it also brings out the diverse cultures and traditions of the country. The event saw participation from all the religions and communities thriving in the country. Started during the reign of Akbar Shah II, the festival is one of its kinds that celebrate the communal harmony of the widely diversified country. By organizing such multi-religious events, the people of New Delhi set an illustrious precedent of harmonious coexistence amid diversity in India.