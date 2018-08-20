Phogat, shooters climb podium as Indians shine in rowing, hockey, wushu

Jakarta, Aug 20 (IANS) Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Asian Games gold while the shooters bagged two silver medals on the second day of competitions here on Monday.

Vinesh defeated Japan's Yuki Irie in the 50 kilogram women's Freestyle final. This was India's second gold after wrestler Bajrang Punia bagged one in men's 65kg on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Deepak Kumar and Lakshay Sheoran won silver medals in the men's 10m Air Rifle and Trap events respectively as Indian shooters continued their impressive performance at the 18th Asian Games.

Deepak finished second with a score of 247.7, while compatriot Ravi Kumar finished fourth scoring 205.2 in the men's 10m Air Rifle competition. China's Haoran Yang bagged gold with a new Games record of 249.1m.

It was the 30-year-old Deepak's first medal at the Asiad.

In the men's trap final, Lakshay finished second, while compatriot Manavjit Singh Sandhu was fifth. The 20-year-old Lakshay, who had finished fourth in the qualification round, got 43 points in the final to finish second behind Chinese Taipei's Kunpi Yang, who equalled the world record score of 48.

A.H.N. Daemyeong of South Korea got the bronze medal with 30 points, four ahead of Indian veteran Manavjit who had topped the two-phased qualification.

With this, India took the eighth spot in the Asian Games medal tally with 2 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze.

The Indian men's hockey team began their title defence in style as they hammered 17 goals past Indonesia in their first Pool A match to register their biggest ever win at the continental competition.

Youngsters Dilpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singhand Mandeep Singh scored a hat-trick each, while the other goals came from Rupinder Pal Singh, Akashdeep Singh, SV Sunil, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Amit Rohidas, even as Indonesia couldn't come up with a goal.

With the Indian forwards showcasing top form, puncturing Indonesian defence hooter-to-hooter, the match eventually turned out to be one-sided as PR Sreejesh-led squad demonstrated different variations to score goals.

In wrestling, apart from Vinesh's gold, it turned out to be a disappointing day for India.

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik suffered a 2-12 humiliation at hands of Rim Jong Sim of North Korea in the bronze medal play-off of the women's 62kg category. She had earlier lost 7-9 to Kyrgyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova in the semi-finals.

Pooja Dhanda also missed a bronze in the women's 57kg category as she lost 1-6 to Japan's Katsuki Sakagami. Meanwhile, Pinki was thrashed 0-10 by Mongolia's Sumiya Erdenechimeg in the women's 53kg pre-quarterfinals.

Among the men, India's Sumit Malik lost 0-2 to Davit Modzmanashvili of Uzbekistan in the bronze medal play-off in the 125kg division. He had lost 0-10 to eventual champion Parviz Hadibasmanu of Iran in the first round before thrashing Kazakhstan's Oleg Boltin 7-0 in the repechage rounds.

Vinesh completely dominated the final, taking a 4-0 lead initially before stretching it further to 6-2 to pocket the yellow metal.

Vinesh, who beat Irie in the Asian Championships semi-final earlier this year, started cautiously before taking four points with a takedown.

The Indian displayed some great defence to hold on to her 4-0 lead at the end of the first three minutes.

After the breather, Vinesh's defence was deemed too passive by the referee and the Indian was forced to concede a point that somehow reduced the deficit to 4-1 with 30 seconds to go.

But the 2014 Incheon Asiad bronze medallist came back well to pocket two more points towards the end that saw her clinch the gold with a 6-2 margin.

Earlier, Vinesh hardly broke a sweat in her semi-final encounter against Daulatbike Yakshimuratova of Uzbekistan, whom she trounced in mere 75 seconds by technical superiority (10-0).

Vinesh had earlier registered a comfortable 11-0 victory over South Korea's Kim Hyungjoo in the quarter-finals, after defeating China's Sun Yanan by technical superiority 8-2 in the 1/8 finals.

Experienced shooter Apurvi Chandela finished fifth in the women's 10m Air Rifle final. Apurvi was placed third at one stage. But despite a great start, the 25-year-old faltered towards the end and could manage to shoot only 186 points to finish fifth.

Earlier on Monday, Apurvi scored 629.4 points to be placed second in the qualification round. On Sunday, Apurvi along with Ravi Kumar had bagged bronze in the 10m Air Rifle mixed team event.

