'Phir milengey!' says outgoing French envoy to India Alexandre Ziegler in Delhi

Outgoing French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler hosted a tight-knit farewell reception in the national capital on August 21 wherein he outlined that India and France have accomplished good work together. In his farewell speech at the French Embassy Alexandre Ziegler said, "Beyond diplomatic slogans, I would also like to say how deeply I believe in the almost existential nature of our Indo-French relationship. Of course, there are economic and strategic interests for France in this country and they are huge." "But there's far more than this. If we are friends, I was going to say allies and not just partners, it is because we share the same vision of the world," he added. "The markers on which we had built our international system over 70 years are falling apart before our very eyes or are deeply challenged-values like democracy, adherence to international law, multilateralism, desire to cooperate together when we need to face the new challenges of world, such as climate change, terrorism or internet governance. We do share these values with India. We see it every day and we will see it again tomorrow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris and from August 24 at G7," Ziegler further stated. As his address came to an end, Ziegler said 'phir milengey' while greeting the crowd.