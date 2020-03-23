Philippines Man Dies in Mumbai After Recovery From Coronavirus, Govt Says Not a COVID-19 Death

Mumbai: Mumbai: A 68-year-old man from Philippines, who tested positive for coronavirus infection and later recovered, has died at a hospital in Mumbai, the city civic body said on Monday.

This is the third death reported from Mumbai in connection with the coronavirus. The union health ministry, however, said this is not a COVID-19 death as the man had tested negative after treatment.

India's official death toll from coronavirus stands at seven. The total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 415.

The man had initially tested positive for coronavirus and was under treatment at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital here. He was later shifted to a private hospital after his test report came out negative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

He died at the private hospital late Sunday night, it said.

"He had diabetes mellitus and asthma and was admitted to the Kasturba hospital on March 13. He had developed acute renal failure and respiratory distress," the civic body said.

Maharashtra has informed that he had turned positive. He had kidney problems earlier. He died due to kidney failure, the ministry said.

Earlier, a 69-year-old Italian national had died three days after recovery from coronavirus in Rajasthan. His death was also not counted in the overall death toll.

Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra have reported a death each on Sunday. Four fatalities were reported earlier from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, the ministry said. The 415 figure also includes 24 people who have been cured, discharged or migrated, the health ministry said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 18,383 samples have been tested till 10 am on Monday.

The total number of positive novel coronavirus cases includes 67 in Maharashtra, including three foreigners, and Kerala also at 67, with seven foreign nationals, data issued by the ministry showed.

Till Monday morning, Delhi had reported 29 positive cases, including a foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh recorded 28, also including a foreigner, it added. Rajasthan reported 27 cases, of which two are foreigners. Telangana reported 26 cases, including 11 foreigners. Karnataka has 26 coronavirus patients, the ministry said.

Cases have been reported from across the country, including from Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand.