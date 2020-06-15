Mumbai, June 15: In one of the biggest news of Sunday, actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by committing suicide. His body was found hanging from his Bandra home in Mumbai. No suicide note was found, but police have said that he was suffering from medical depression for the last six months. Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral will be performed in Mumbai today.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Gujarat on Sunday. The quake jolted regions in 122 km north-northwest (NNW) of Rajkot. No casualties or damage to properties were reported due to the earthquake. Tremors were felt in Rajkot, Kutch, Saurashtra, Patan other areas.

Mumbai local trains have resumed services on Monday after a gap of two months. The services will be allowed only for workers in the essential sector, general public will not be allowed to board these trains. On Sunday, the national capital reported a spike of 2224 cases, the highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases. Maharashtra continues to top the chart with the maximum number of cases in the country with a total of 1.04,568 cases.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

Also Read | NDA & NA Exam 2020 Date: UPSC to Release Combined Notification on June 16, Exam to be held on September 6