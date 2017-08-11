Philippe Coutinho Hands Transfer Request to Liverpool: Reports

Manager Jurgen Klopp had insisted last Wednesday that Liverpool are under no pressure to sell Coutinho

If reports are to be believed then Liverpool winger Philippe Coutinho has issued the club with an official transfer request following the owners’ statement that he is not for sale.

Although Liverpool denied receiving any such request, a close family member of Coutinho told Sky Sports News: “Philippe has tried very hard to find an amicable solution to this situation but to no avail.

“He has tremendous love for the club and its fans, but like Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez have pointed out in the past, Liverpool does not let its players leave on amicable terms.”

On Friday morning, Fenway Sports Group released a statement saying “no offers will be considered” for FC Barcelona target Coutinho this summer. Also Check: Where to Watch EPL 2017-18 LIVE Streaming And Telecast in India?

The Brazilian winger was at his peak in the 2016-17 campaign, scoring 13 times and providing seven assists in 31 English Premier League appearances as Liverpool finished fourth and secured Champions League qualification.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had insisted last Wednesday that Liverpool are under no pressure to sell Coutinho.

“Liverpool is not a club that has to sell players. That is set in stone. So what they pay in the end doesn’t matter,” Klopp told Sky Germany.

“From a financial standpoint, there is no price limit to let him go. No price at which we are ready to give in. Our goal is to have the best possible team. So we want to keep our guys and add new ones. That is our plan,” he added. (With IANS inputs)