Bengal Polls Phase VI: Voter Turnout Till 1:30 PM Is At 57.30%
The sixth phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal got underway amid tight security, and a surge of COVID cases on Thursday, 22 April.
A 17.19 percent voter turnout was recorded till 9:30 am, which increased to 37.27 percent by 11 am, and by 1:30 pm, increased to 57.30 percent as per the Election Commission data.
Polling for 43 constituencies in four districts has started wherein 10,409,948 voters will decide the fate of 306 candidates, including 27 women.
Of the 43 constituencies, 17 are in the North 24 Parganas district, eight in Purba Bardhaman and nine in Nadia and Uttar Dinajpur each.
As many as 14,480 polling booths have been set up, as per NDTV. BJP and TMC are contesting all 43 seats. In the Left-Cong alliance, Congress has fielded 12 candidates, CPI(M) 23, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) four and CPI two. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded 37 candidates.
PM Modi urged voters to "exercise their franchise" and vote on Thursday morning.
The people of West Bengal are voting to elect a new assembly. On the sixth phase today, urging those whose seats are polling to exercise their franchise.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2021
West Bengal BJP Vice-President Arjun Singh, his son and BJP’s Bhatpara candidate Pawan Singh cast their votes at booth number 144 in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas, reported ANI.
BJP national Vice-President Mukul Roy cast his vote at booth number 141 at Kanchrapara Municipal Polytechnic High School in the North 24 Parganas district. He is contesting from the Krishnanagar Uttar seat in Nadia district, against Koushani Mukherjee from TMC and Congress candidate Sylvie Saha, as per the report.
BJP-TMC Clashes
Stringent security measures were incorporated, including the use of drones at 131-132 polling booths in Amdanga, North 24 Paraganas district, to prevent any untoward incident, added the report.
However, as per Economic Times, some stray incidents of violence were reported. In Raiganj, a TMC activist was allegedly stabbed by BJP workers.
North 24 Parganas saw clashes between TMC and BJP workers outside polling booths, accusing the other of rigging votes. The clashes lead to the injury of five people. Two of them were from TMC, and three from BJP, as per the report.
TMC accused CRPF of firing a shot at their worker, Kabirul near booth number 79 of Dighra Malikberia area in Ashoknagar constituency of North 24 Parganas, as per PTI.
Economic Times added that in the Halisahar area of Naihati constituency, a local party leader and two family members suffered injuries from alleged bombs being hurled.
Police personnel in Amdanga constituency recovered crude bombs as well.
West Bengal is conducting the Assembly polls in eight phases, making it the most drawn-out state election in the state. The seventh phase will be held on 26 April, and the final phase on 29 April. Results of the polls will be declared on 2 May.
Meanwhile, Bengal saw 10,784 new COVID cases on Wednesday, up 13 times since polls began on 27 March.
(With inputs from ANI)
