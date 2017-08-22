Pharrell Williams launches Adidas Tennis collection

London [UK], August 22 (ANI): Musician Pharrell Williams has expanded his ever-expanding collaboration with Adidas.

According to the Independent, the 10-time Grammy-winning artist is now overseeing the launch of a collection inspired by the golden era of tennis.

By launching the collection, Pharrell and Adidas is aiming to re-mix their most iconic looks into a tennis collection that also incorporated Adidas' latest breakthroughs in technology, such as Adidas Climacool.

The collection itself explores two distinct motifs - primary blocks of colour and the off-white pin stripe all of which can be found on everything from polos and tennis skirts, to track tops for men and dresses for women.

To model the collection, the brand bought in German player Alexander "Sascha" Zverev and Spanish champion Garbiñe Muguruza, both of whom are long-time members of the Adidas clan.

The campaign also features models who prove that you can also wear the retro threads just to look good. (ANI)