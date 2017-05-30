Pharmacists across India protest over renewal of licensing policy
For the renewal of existing drug licensing policy, the All India Organisations of Chemists and Druggists went for a nationwide strike on Tuesday. Reportedly, the demands were also to withdraw the policy of creating central e-portal for online pharmacy. The pharmacists blamed the policies of government which resulted in the exploitation of pharmacists and druggists. The pharmacists association warned that if the demands were not met then even a strike on a huge level will be held.