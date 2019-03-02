Pharma specialist new CEO of Biocon Biologicals

Bengaluru, March 2 (IANS) India's biotech major Biocon on Saturday announced the appointment of international pharma specialist Christiane Hamachar as the new CEO of its subsidiary Biocon Biologicals Ltd.

"Hamacher comes with over 20 years of leadership experience in strategic and operational roles across the value chain in global pharma, spanning Asia, Europe and the US," said the city-based biotech firm in a statement here.

Before joining Biocon, Hamachar was with Swiss-based drug major Roche since 2007 at Basel and prior to that with German firm Schering AG in Berlin.

"Christiane joins us when we are building our stature to grow in biosimilar biologics. I am confident she will lead the firm to become a global player soon," said Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw in a statement here.

Being a woman leader, Shaw believes Hamachar brings a diversity perspective which is integral to the company's leadership journey.

During her long career in the pharma sector, Hamacher has built expertise in oncology, virology, CNS, cardiovascular, gynaecology, diagnostics, dermatology, rheumatology and rare diseases.

"Hamacher is an international executive, with passion to draw a corporate vision, defining and implementing strategy and growing businesses through entrepreneurial innovation and patient-centricity," said the statement.

Hamacher has experience in steering global matrix organisations and building relationships for achieving results.

Hamacher has a doctorate in molecular biology from the University Clinic Bergmannsheil, University of Bochum in Germany.

She also studied Economics at the University of Hagen in Germany.

