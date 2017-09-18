PGTI Players Championship to be held in Noida

Noida, Sep 18 (IANS) The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Players Championship is scheduled to be held at the Noida Golf Course here from September 19 to 22.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO PGTI, said "the PGTI Players Championship returns to the Noida Golf Course for an important leg of the 2017 season. We thank the Noida Golf Course for partnering with us in staging this event. The stage is set for an exciting week as the best golfers in the country tee it up at a venue that has produced some fascinating contests over the years."

The tournament will feature top Indian professional golfers such as Shamim Khan, Udayan Mane, Mukesh Kumar, Honey Baisoya and Ashok Kumar.

The local challenge will be led by city-based Amardip Sinh Malik, Gaurav Pratap Singh, Vikrant Chopra, Rahul Bajaj, Arjun Singh Chaudhri, Pradeep Kumar, Dipankar Kaushal and Raju Singh.

The international golfers to participate in the tournament include Mithun Perera, Anura Rohana, K Prabagaran from Sri Lanka, Md Zamal Hossain Mollah (Bangladesh), Damian Naicker (South Africa) and Nepal's Toran Bikram Shahi.

