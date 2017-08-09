PGA Championship 2017: When and where to watch the golf major, coverage on TV and live streaming

Here's all you need to know about the live coverage of PGA Championship 2017.

Expectations from Rory McIlroy are higher than ever this time, considering he has the best record in this arena.

This is where McIlroy won his first PGA Tour event in 2010 when he fearlessly fired a 4-iron into the breeze and over the water to six feet for an eagle that allowed him to make the cut on the number, and then he followed with a 66-62 weekend. Coming into the tournament with good form behind him, its hard to look past McIlroy at PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

However, there will no doubt be many contenders that McIlroy would have to outdo.

McIlroy isn't the only player trying to make sure the year doesn't end without him winning a major. Dustin Johnson looked good enough to win them all until he slipped down the stairs and wrenched his back on the eve of the Masters.

Johnson believes his game is close to where it was before the injury. What separates him from McIlroy is Quail Hollow. Johnson, who will stay at No 1 regardless of what happens this week, has played Quail Hollow only three times, and not since 2011.

Another player who could come between McIlroy and a title at Quail Hollow is Jordan Spieth, who is going for a career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship, having recently won the British Open.

>When and where will the PGA Championship be played?

The PGA Championship will be played at Quail Hollow, North Carolina in United States from 10-14 August 2017.

>How do I watch the PGA Championship 2017 on TV?

The PGA Championship will be broadcast exclusively on DSPORT.

>Where can I watch the tournament online?

The tournament will be broadcast online on PGA's official website.

