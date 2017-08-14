PGA Championship 2017: Justin Thomas produced great play under pressure to clinch first Major title

The moment of the 99th PGA Championship was probably when Jutsin Thomas' putt dropped into the cup after the ball seemingly hung on the lip for an eternity. And when it did drop, Thomas did not even see it for he had turned his back on it in disbelief that it had not dropped.

The ball was suspended between the cup and lip for almost 12 seconds and then it dropped. Minutes before that he pulled his drive and it hit the same tree he had found two days ago in second ago. Then the ball kicked into the trees some 30 yards.

As the 24-year-old Thomas said, "So I feel like that tree kind of owed me one. I talk to my ball a lot and any time it's going somewhere, I didn't wish it would, I probably say, "get lucky" or something. And I said that in the air, "Get lucky, just spit it out for me, please." And it spit it out, and right in the middle of the fairway."

Then came 'that' putt. Recalling that moment, Thomas said, "The putt was pretty funny, too, because I didn't even see it go in. I was more so looking at Jimmy, asking, "How does it not go in? And as soft as it was going, I felt like the grain had to take it. And honestly, I swear, when it got there, I was like, "This ball has to go in. There's no way that it can stay there." I was upset that I had a really easy up-and-down and maybe let the opportunity go. Yeah, the gravity took over and the roar was pretty loud, so that was pretty cool."

Thomas carded a final round of 68 to total 8-under and win the Wanamaker Trophy by two shots over Patrick Reed (67), Francesco Molinari (67) and Louis Oosthuizen (70), while Hideki Matsuyama (72) and Rickie Fowler (67) were tied-fifth at 5-under.

Kevin Kisner (74), who held at least a share of the lead for 63 holes, and Graham Delaet (69) were tied-7th at 4-under.

It was as if the golfing gods wanted Thomas to win and that well may have been the moment he won the Wanamaker Trophy. The birdie on 10th took Thomas to 7-under and for a few moments Thomas was the sole leader, as Kisner, who held at least a share of the lead since close of play on Thursday, had dropped one on the seventh to fall to 6-under. Minutes later Kisner was back in shared lead with a birdie on 10th.

From there on Thomas did not let go, while Kisner disintegrated. Thomas birdied 13th and then 17th, while Kisner bogeyed 11th and 12th but he made up again with birdies on 14th and 15th, but threw it away one final time with a bogey on 16th. By the time Kisner came to 18th, Thomas was in the clubhouse at eight-under and Kisner needed an eagle two. But instead he went into the creek and came out with a double bogey and slipped to Tied-7th.

But Sunday was not all about Thomas and Kisner. At one point five players held a share of the lead. Reed, Molinari, Oosthuizen, Matsuyama and even Fowler all had their chances, but it was Thomas who got the job done.

Reed, who has never had a Major Top-10 before, had four birdies on front-nine and kept steady till a bogey on 18th dropped him two strokes off the lead and it stayed that way.

Molinari, whose game showed a wild swing with 73-64 for first two rounds and then it was 74-67 in last two round. His bogey on 16th on Sunday may have been the final error, which saw the Major slip by.

Oosthuizen's eagle on 15 brought him into the picture and it was boosted by the long birdie on 18th. Maybe it was the bogey on 16th that cost him a chance to have a shy at another Major.

No one must have more than Matsuyama. His back-nine had just one par " on the 17th. He was in the picture and then faded away with three bogeys and came back yet again with birdies on 14th and 15th, before going out of contention yet again with bogeys on 16th and 18th.

Matsuyama had three pars and four bogeys over a seven-hole stretch before a par at 17 and then a bogey on the final hole.

Fowler had one of the best rounds of the day with a 67, but his hot streak of four birdies in a row came a bit too late and he also needed others to drop a few more, but that did not happen.

Kisner held the lead for most of the tournament and started the day at 7-under, but he started breaking down on the back-nine. Three birdies did keep him there but there were three bogeys, too. And the final chase, though too late, ended in a double bogey.

