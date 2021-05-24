Pfizer & Moderna Refused to Sell Vaccines Directly to Us: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 24 May, claimed that vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna had both refused to sell the COVID-19 jabs directly to the Delhi government, reported ANI.

“We’ve spoken to Pfizer, Moderna for vaccines, and both the companies have refused to sell vaccines directly to us. They have said that they will deal with the Government of India alone,” he reportedly said.

CM Kejriwal also appealed to the Centre to import the vaccines and distribute them to the states.

Delhi is facing a shortage of vaccine supply and on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that due to a shortage of vaccines for the 18-44 age group, the national capital is halting COVID-19 vaccinations for this age group.

“Vaccine stock for this category has been consumed. Due to this, vaccination centres for the youth have been shut. Only a few vaccines are available at some centres which will be get over by today,” CM Kejriwal said.

Punjab Gets a No From Moderna

On Sunday, it was reported that US-based pharmaceutical and biotech firm Moderna had rejected Punjab’s efforts to procure COVID-19 vaccines, saying that it doesn’t supply directly to states, and will deal only with the Government of India.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Punjab government’s Nodal Officer for Vaccination Vikas Garg said, “They have written to us that as a part of their policy, they do not deal directly with states or private parties. They only deal with the Government of India.”

This came in the background of the state administration halting its phase one and two vaccination drive due to an acute paucity of vaccines.

Many states of India, as well as the BMC have floated similar tenders to vaccine manufacturers all over the world, as the country faces an acute shortage in vaccine supply amid the second wave of COVID-19.

(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)

