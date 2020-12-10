Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Documents Hacked in Europe

Pfizer and BioNTech said that on Wednesday, 9 December, their documents on the COVID-19 vaccine were "unlawfully accessed" during a cyberattack on a European Medicines Agency (EMA) server, but "no systems have been breached in connection with this incident”, reported AFP.

The EMA did not provide full details of the incident and said that a “full investigation” has been launched. The EMA is working on approval of two COVID-19 vaccines, which it expects to conclude within weeks, reported BBC.

The EMA has also assured that the cyberattack will have no impact on the timeline for its review.

"“It is important to note that no BioNTech or Pfizer systems have been breached in connection with this incident and we are unaware that any study participants have been identified through the data being accessed.” " - BioNtech’s statement

Meanwhile, Britain's cyber watchdog said it was "working with international partners to understand the impact of this incident affecting the EU's medicine regulator,” reported AFP.

The cyberattack comes a day before the agency is due to update the European Parliament on the progress of the vaccine assessments.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is a top contender in the global race to beat back COVID-19

(With inputs from BBC, Reuters and AFP)

