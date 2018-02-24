PFI protests against ban in Jharkhand

After the Jharkhand Government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the state, the party workers on Saturday staged a massive protest in Bengaluru. The PFI was banned for allegedly spreading anarchy in the state. Earlier on Thursday, the Jharkhand police raided a training centre of the PFI in Pakur district of the state. The police also seized the party's banners, stamps and other documents. The PFI, which was banned under Section 16 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1908, is an Islamic fundamentalist organisation in India formed as a successor to the National Development Front (NDF) in 2006.