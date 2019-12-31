PFI fanned protests in UP; anti-nationals will not be tolerated: Dy CM Maurya

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the Popular Front of India (PFI) had fanned protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the state. "Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), the Popular

Front of India (PFI) fanned protests in the state. Pursuant to the probe, the truth has come to the fore," Maurya told the mediapersons. Any anti-national in the state and country would not be tolerated, the deputy chief minister said, adding that if SIMI comes out in a different form, it will be crushed. The comments came in the backdrop of a letter written by Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking a ban on PFI for its involvement in the violent protests against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) that took place on December 19.