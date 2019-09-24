Petronet's $2.5 billion investment in US energy sector to create 50,000 jobs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sep 24 said the $2.5 billion worth MoU signed by India's Petronet in the energy sector of the United States, will generate 50,000 jobs, and a trade of $60 million will come from the energy deal in the coming decades. "As far as trade (India-US trade) is concerned, I am happy that our Petronet signed an MoU of US$ 2.5 Billion investment in the energy sector. As a result of this, there will be a trade of US$ 60 Million in the coming decades and 50,000 people will get jobs," PM Modi said during his bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York.