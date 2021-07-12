Petrol touches new high in Delhi with Rs 101.19 per litre

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Petrol prices in the national capital rose to Rs 101.19 per litre on Sunday, touching another record high figure.

Meanwhile, diesel prices dipped to Rs 89.72 per litre.

There has been an increase in the rate of petrol by 28 paise and diesel fell by 16 paise.

In Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai, the retail price of both petrol and diesel stood at Rs 107.20 per litre and Rs 97.29 per litre respectively.

As for Bhopal, petrol prices soared to Rs 109.53 per litre and diesel costs Rs 98.50 per litre.

West Bengal's Kolkata reported Rs 101.35 per litre for petrol and Rs 92.81 per litre for diesel.

Several political parties have protested against the increasing fuel prices across the country. Political leaders including BSP chief Mayawati, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have raised concerns over the rising fuel prices and demanded its reduction.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday took charge as the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and said his focus will be on increasing domestic production of crude oil and natural gas.

"Our focus will be on increasing domestic production of crude oil and natural gas. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modl's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we will work towards the development of a natural gas-based economy in the country," said the newly appointed Minister. (ANI)