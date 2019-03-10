Petrol prices on Sunday up 9-10 paise

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Petrol prices rose in the range of 9 to 10 paise in the four metropolitan cities of the country on Sunday, while diesel prices remained unchanged.

In the national capital, petrol was priced at Rs 72.40 a litre, 9 paise higher than Saturday's level.

In Kolkata and Mumbai, the price of the fuel rose by 9 paise to Rs 74.48 and Rs 78.03 per litre, respectively, according to data on the Indian Oil Corporation's website. The price of petrol in Chennai increased by 10 paise to Rs 75.19 a litre.

The rise in fuel prices can be largely attributed to the increase in crude oil costs. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday conveyed India's concerns over rising crude oil prices and its effects on the domestic fuel rates during his meeting here with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Khalid Al-Falih.

However, domestic fuel prices are likely to remain subdued till the upcoming general elections end, to prevent any outrage among the consumers, said informed sources.

Diesel prices across the four metros remained unchanged for the third straight day.

While the fuel was priced at Rs 67.54 per litre in Delhi, in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, diesel prices were at Rs 69.33, Rs 70.76 and Rs 71.38 per litre, respectively.

--IANS

