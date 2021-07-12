Petrol prices continue to rise; diesel prices fallen for the first time in 3 months

According to the latest announcement released by oil retailers, petrol prices in India rose again on Monday, but diesel prices fell somewhat for the first time in three months. While fuel prices stayed unchanged on Sunday, the most recent adjustment on Monday revealed that petrol prices increased by 28-30 paise, while diesel prices decreased by 14-16 paise. On Monday, a litre of petrol in the national capital Delhi cost 102.19 dollars, while a litre of diesel cost 89.72 dollars. The price of petrol in Mumbai was 107.20 per litre, while the price of diesel was 97.29 per litre. On July 10, fuel in India's financial capital was priced at 97.46 rupees a litre.