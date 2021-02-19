Petrol & Diesel Rates Today: Price of Petrol at Rs 100.25 Per Litre at Anuppur of Madhya Pradesh, Diesel Above Rs 90 per litre in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar; Check Rates in Other Cities
New Delhi, February 19: The price of regular petrol crossed Rs 90 for the first time in the national capital. Petrol and diesel prices continued their unchecked upward rally for the 11th successive day across the country. The sharp rise in global prices of crude has triggered the current wave of domestic auto fuel price hikes.
Also Read | Petrol Is Rs 12 Cheaper and Diesel Is Rs 4 Cheaper in Chhattisgarh Than Other Neighbouring States
On Friday, the petrol and diesel prices in Delhi increased to Rs 90.19 per litre (up by 31 paise) and Rs 80.60 per litre (increase by 33 paise), respectively. In Mumbai, petrol price rose to Rs 96.32 a litre and diesel were priced at Rs 87.32. Global Crude Oil Price vs Petrol Price in India Over The Last 10 Years: Here's How Fuel Price in India Changed as Compared to Global Crude From 2011 to 2021.
In Anuppur of Madhya Pradesh, petrol was priced at Rs 100.25 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.35. Petrol price on Thursday crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier on Wednesday, the price of regular petrol consumed by the masses shot up to Rs 100.13 a litre in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar. The record price in Rajasthan was seen despite the state government late last month cutting VAT on petrol and diesel by 2 percent.
Also Read | Petrol Price Surpasses Rs 100 Per Litre First Time in India, at Rs 100.49 in Sri Ganganagar