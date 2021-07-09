Petrol, diesel prices at all-time high despite no change today; check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other citie

Petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged across all metro cities in the country on Tuesday, 9 July after being hiked for two consecutive days. Despite no revision in the prices, fuel rates are at all-time high in India.

Currently, petrol is being sold at over Rs 100 in all four metro cities " Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai. The rate for petrol in Mumbai is Rs 106.59 per litre while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.18 for the same quantity. Petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 100.56 per litre and diesel can be bought at Rs 89.62 for one litre.

In Kolkata, the rate of petrol is Rs 100.62 per litre and diesel price holds strong at Rs 92.65 per litre, as they beat out the charges in the National Capital. Coming to Chennai, the petrol rate there stands at Rs 101.37 per litre while diesel is retailing at Rs 92.15 for the same quantity.

According to News18, other than the metro cities, there are nearly 16 states and Union Territories (UT) where petrol rates have crossed the Rs 100 mark. These include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Ladakh, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

So far, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have the highest petrol rates in the country. The rate for petrol in Rajasthan's Ganganagar stands at Rs 111.87 per litre while in Bhopal it is being sold at a price of Rs 108.88 per litre.

The state-run oil marketing companies " Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum " align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices. Depending on value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges, fuel prices vary from state to state. Any changes in fuel prices are taken into consideration with effect from 6 am every day.

