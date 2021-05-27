Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on May 27, 2021: Fuel Prices Hiked Again, Petrol Breaches Rs 100 Per Litre-Mark in Bhopal; Check Rates in Metro Cities

New Delhi, May 27: A day after holding back a hike, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday increased the pump price of petrol and diesel across the country. Accordingly, in the national capital, diesel price remains at Rs 93.68 per litre while petrol at Rs 84.61 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is now being sold at Rs 99.94 a litre just short of a little of crossing another milestone of Rs 100, while diesel is priced at Rs 91.87 per litre. Fuel prices are hiked across the country but their retail prices varied depending on the level of local taxes. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

In Bhopal, the petrol price breached the Rs 100 per litre mark and was being sold at Rs 101.77 per litre on May 27. Meanwhile, diesel was sold at Rs 93.07 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is now being sold at Rs 95.28 a litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 89.39 per litre on Thursday. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, petrol was priced at Rs 93.72 a litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.46 per litre.

Check Petrol and Diesel Prices in Metro Cities on May 27, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs 93.68/ litre Rs 84.61/ litre Mumbai Rs 99.94/ litre Rs 91.87/ litre Chennai Rs 95.28/ litre Rs 89.39/ litre Kolkata Rs 93.72/ litre Rs 87.46/ litre

So far in the month of May, petrol and diesel prices have now increased on 14 days with a fuel price increase on May 25. Petrol prices have already been over Rs 100 per litre in several cities across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra while the premium petrol has been hovering above that level for some time now.