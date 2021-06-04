Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on June 4, 2021: Fuel Prices Hiked Again; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities

New Delhi, June 4: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Friday hiked the prices of fuel again in the major major cities across the country. Accordingly, the price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 94.76 per litre and diesel at Rs 85.66 on June 4. This marks a 27 paise increase in petrol and a 28 paise in diesel, from a day before . On June 3, the prices of petrol and diesel in the national capital stood at Rs 94.49 and Rs 85.38 per litre respectively.

The petrol price in Mumbai was increased by 28 paise and stands at Rs 100.98 on Friday. The petrol price in Mumbai breached the Rs 100-Mark on May 29 and have remained above it ever since. The diesel price in Mumbai on Friday stands at Rs 92.99, 30 paise increase from a day before. The prices of petrol and diesel in the Maharashtra's capital city stood at Rs 100.72 and Rs 92.69 respectively. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Petrol and Diesel Prices on June 4, 2021:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 94.76 Rs 85.66 Mumbai Rs 100.98 Rs 92.99 Kolkata Rs 94.76 Rs 88.51 Chennai Rs 96.23 Rs 90.38

In Chennai the prices of petrol and diesel were increased to Rs 96.23 and Rs 90.38 per litre respectively on Friday. The petrol and diesel prices in the city on Thursday stood at Rs 95.99 and Rs 90.12 respectively. Meanwhile, in Kolkata the prices of petrol and diesel on Friday stand at Rs 94.76 and Rs 88.51 respectively.