Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on June 20, 2021: Fuel Prices Hiked Again; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities

New Delhi, June 20: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) increased the price of petrol and diesel again on Sunday. The hike in fuel price comes a after a day's relief. The prices of petrol and diesel have reached new heights in several cities. In Delhi the price of petrol stands at Rs 97.22 per litre after an increase of 29 paise and the price of diesel stood at Rs 87.97 per litre after a hike of 0.28 paise. The prices of petrol and diesel in the national capital stood at Rs 96.93 per litre and Rs 87.69 per litre respectively on Saturday.

In Mumbai the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 103.36 per litre and Rs 95.44 per litre on Sunday, marking an hike of 0.28 paise and 0.30 paise respectively. A day before, on Saturday, the prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai stood at Rs 103.08 and Rs 95.14 respectively. The price of petrol in Mumbai breached the Rs 100-mark on May 29 and has remained above it since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Petrol & Diesel Prices in Metro Cities on June 20, 2021:

City Petrol (Per Litre) Diesel (Per Litre) Delhi Rs 97.22 Rs 87.97 Mumbai Rs 103.36 Rs 95.44 Kolkata Rs 97.12 Rs 90.82 Chennai Rs 98.40 Rs 92.58

Meanwhile the price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 97.12 on Sunday after a hike of 28 paise and the price of diesel in the city stands at Rs 90.82 after an increase of 28 paise as compared to previous day's prices. On Sunday, the price of petrol and diesel in Chennai stand at Rs 98.40 per litre and Rs 92.58 per litre respectively.