Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on July 16, 2021: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities

New Delhi, July 16: The prices of petrol and diesel have been kept unchanged by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Friday, July 16. This comes after a day of hike in the fuel prices. The prices of petrol have reached record high and crossed the Rs 100-mark in metros and several cities across the country. In Delhi the price of petrol on Friday stands at Rs 101.54 per litre while that of diesel is Rs 89.87 per litre. The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 35 paise and 15 paise respectively in the national capital on Thursday.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai stand at Rs 107.54 per litre and Rs 97.45 per litre respectively on Friday. The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 34 paise and 16 paise respectively on Thursday in the Maharashtra's capital city. The price of petrol breached Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on May 29 and remained above it since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On July 16, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.54 Rs 89.87 Mumbai Rs 107.54 Rs 97.45 Kolkata Rs 101.74 Rs 93.02 Chennai Rs 102.23 Rs 94.39

In Kolkata the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 101.74 per litre and Rs 93.02 per litre respectively on Friday, July 16. The prices have remained same after being increased on Thursday, a day before. The prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai stand at Rs 102.23 per litre and Rs 94.39 per litre respectively on Friday.

