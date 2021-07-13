Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on July 13, 2021: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities

New Delhi, July 13: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Tuesday, July 13. This comes a day after an increase in the petrol prices and a cut in diesel prices across the country. The prices of fuel are at a record-breaking high, with the rates of petrol crossing the Rs 100-mark in metros and several other cities in the country. In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel stands at Rs 101.19 per litre and Rs Rs 89.72 per litre respectively on Tuesday. The price of petrol was hiked by 28 paise and diesel cut by 16 paise in the national capital on Monday.

Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai stand at Rs 107.20 per litre and Rs 97.29 per litre respectively on Tuesday. This comes a after a day of hike in petrol price by 27 paise and reduction in diesel price by 17 paise in the Maharashtra's capital city. The price of petrol breached the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on May 29 and has been above it since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On July 13, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.19 Rs 89.72 Mumbai Rs 107.20 Rs 97.29 Kolkata Rs 101.35 Rs 92.81 Chennai Rs 101.92 Rs 94.24

In Kolkata the price of petrol stands at Rs 101.35 per litre on Tuesday, July 13 and the price of diesel at Rs 92.81 per litre. On Monday the prices of petrol was increased by 34 paise and diesel cut by 16 paise in the city. The prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai stood at Rs 101.92 per litre and Rs 94.24 per litre respectively on Tuesday.

