Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on July 15, 2021: Fuel Prices Hiked Again; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities

New Delhi, July 15: The petrol and diesel prices have been hiked again on Thursday, July 15 by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). This increase comes after a break of two days. The rates of petrol and diesel were kept unchanged for past two days. The price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100-mark in several metros and other cities across the country. In Delhi the price of petrol and diesel on Thursday stand at Rs 101.54 per litre and Rs 89.87 per litre respectively. This marks a 35 paise rise in petrol price and 15 paise rise in diesel price from a day before, on Wednesday, in the national capital.

In Mumbai, with a hike of 34 paise, the price of petrol on Thursday stands at Rs 107.54 per litre. The price of petrol breached Rs 100-mark in Maharashtra's capital city on May 29 and have remained above the limit since then. The price of diesel in Mumbai stands at Rs 97.45 on Thursday after a hike of 16 paise in the previous day's price. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On July 15, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.54 Rs 89.87 Mumbai Rs 107.54 Rs 97.45 Kolkata Rs 101.74 Rs 93.02 Chennai Rs 102.23 Rs 94.39

Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel in Kolkata stand at Rs 101.74 per litre and Rs 93.02 per litre on Thursday, July 15. In Bhopal, the price of petrol on Thursday is Rs 109.89 per litre and that of diesel is Rs 98.67 per litre. In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.23 per litre and Rs 94.39 per litre respectively.

