Petrol And Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 15th Consecutive Day on June 21, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities

New Delhi, June 20: State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased prices of petrol and diesel on Sunday. This is the 15th rise in prices of petrol and diesel in India. Petrol prices in the national capital and Mumbai have been hiked by 35 and 34 paise per litre respectively. Due to this, the price of petrol reached to Rs 79.23 and Rs 86.04 per litre respectively.

Apart form this, OMCs raised the price of petrol in Kolkata and Chennai by 33 and 31 paise per litre, which led to the rate of petrol in Kolkata and Chennai reached to rs 80.95 and Rs 82.58 per litre respectively. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax.

Also, diesel price in New Delhi and Mumbai was a rise of 60 and 58 paise per litre, following which diesel is sold at Rs 78.27 and Rs 76.69 per litre in the national and financial capital. While, the price has been hiked by 54 and 51 paise per liter in Kolkata and Chennai, after which the rate jumped to Rs 73.62 and 75.80 per litre respectively.

Its is to be known that oil companies have been raising the fuel rates since June 7. They have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress president Sonia Gandhi had even written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over hike in petrol-diesel prices and urged Central government to immediately roll back hikes on fuel prices.