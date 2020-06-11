Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For Fifth Consecutive Day on June 11, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities

New Delhi, June 11: Oil marketing companies on Tuesday increased the price of petrol and diesel by 60 paise per litre on Thursday. This is the fifth such successive raise in fuel rates across India, majorly to cover for the rise in global crude prices. So far in five hikes, the price of petrol has gone up by Rs 2.74 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.83. According to a price notification of state oil marketing firms, the petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 74 per litre from Rs 73.40 while diesel rates were increased to Rs 72.22 per litre from Rs 71.62.

Apart from the national capital, the fuel rates saw a surge in metro cities too with the price of petrol touching Rs 80.98 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 75.94 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 77.96 per litre in Chennai. Meanwhile, the price of diesel on Thursday, June 11 was Rs 70.92 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 68.17 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 70.64 per litre in Chennai. The fuel rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. India's Fuel Consumption Dips 46 Per Cent in April; Expected to Rebound in May.

Check Petrol & Diesel Price in Metro Cities on June 11, 2020:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr Mumbai Rs 80.98 Rs 70.92 Delhi Rs 74.00 Rs 72.22 Chennai Rs 77.96 Rs 70.64 Kolkata Rs 75.94 Rs 68.17

State-owned oil firms reverted to daily price revisions following a gap of almost three months, since June 7. On the first and the second day of the revision, the fuel prices were hiked by 60 paise per litre each. Reports inform that the increase has been made under the dynamic pricing system for daily revision of fuel prices which OMCs resumed after a long break during the lockdown period.