Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 11th Consecutive Day on June 17, 2020: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Metros

Mumbai, June 17: The price of petrol and diesel increased for the eleventh consecutive day on Wednesday, touching the highest level since more than a year. The petrol and diesel rates have been increasing daily from June 7. In these 11 days, petrol price has increased by Rs 5.42 a litre and diesel price by Rs 5.8 a litre in the national capital.

The petrol price in Delhi increased by 55 paise and diesel by 69 paise per litre to Rs 77.28 and Rs 75.79 per litre respectively on Wednesday. The petrol price in Kolkata today is at Rs 79.08 and a litre of diesel is being sold at Rs 71.38. The petrol rate in Mumbai is up by Rs 0.53 to Rs 84.15. On the other hand, a litre of diesel will cost Rs 74.32, up 57 paise. Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices.

Check Petrol rates in cities:

City Petrol Price Today Yesterday's Petrol Price New Delhi ₹ 77.28 (0.55) ₹ 76.73 Kolkata ₹ 79.08 (0.53) ₹ 78.55 Mumbai ₹ 84.15 (0.53) ₹ 83.62 Chennai ₹ 80.86 (0.49) ₹ 80.37 Gurgaon ₹ 75.62 (0.21) ₹ 75.41 Noida ₹ 78.77 (0.33) ₹ 78.44 Bangalore ₹ 79.79 (0.57) ₹ 79.22 Bhubaneswar ₹ 77.67 (0.55) ₹ 77.12 Chandigarh ₹ 74.39 (0.53) ₹ 73.86 Hyderabad ₹ 80.22 (0.57) ₹ 79.65 Jaipur ₹ 84.22 (0.54) ₹ 83.68 Lucknow ₹ 78.57 (0.38) ₹ 78.19 Patna ₹ 80.89 (0.42) ₹ 80.47 Trivandrum ₹ 79.00 (0.7) ₹ 78.30

Reportedly, the state-run oil marketing companies have been suffering losses of about Rs 8 on every litre of petrol and diesel they sell after Brent crude oil rates rebounded from the record lows of around $20 a barrel. On Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi wrote to PM Narendra Modi over hike in petrol and diesel prices. In the letter, she urged the government to immediately roll back hike on fuel prices and pass the benefit of low crude oil prices to the citizens.