Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on August 21, 2021: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities

New Delhi, August 21: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not changed the prices of petrol and diesel in metro cities on Saturday, August 21. This comes after cut in diesel prices for three consecutive days. The prices of petrol have been sky-rocketing in several cities and have breached the Rs 100-mark. The price of petrol in Delhi on Saturday stood at Rs 101.84 per litre. The rate of diesel in the national capital stood at Rs 89.27 per litre on Saturday, August 21.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 107.83 per litre on August 21, Saturday. Meanwhile, the price of diesel in the capital city of Maharashtra stood at Rs 96.84 per litre on Saturday. The price of petrol in Mumbai crossed the Rs 100-mark on May 29 this year and has remained above it since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On August 21, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.84 Rs 89.27 Mumbai Rs 107.83 Rs 96.84 Kolkata Rs 102.08 Rs 92.32 Chennai Rs 99.47 Rs 93.84

Meanwhile, the price of petrol in Kolkata stood at Rs 102.08 per lite on August 21, Saturday. The rate of diesel in the capital city of West Bengal stood at Rs 92.32 per litre on Saturday. In Chennai, the price of petrol on August 21 is Rs 99.47 per litre. The rate of diesel in Chennai on Saturday stood at Rs 93.84 per litre.

