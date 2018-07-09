Petrol, diesel prices hike for fifth straight day

Prices of petrol and diesel continued to hike for the fifth consecutive day on Monday. In Kolkata petrol prices have reached Rs 78.80 per litre and diesel prices have reached Rs 70.41 per litre. Petrol is being sold in Delhi at Rs 76.36 per litre, as compared to Rs 76.13 on Sunday, while diesel is being sold at Rs 68.07 per litre, as compared to Rs 67.86 on the previous day. In Mumbai, petrol prices have been hiked from Rs 83.52 on Sunday, to Rs 83.75 per litre on Monday, and diesel prices from Rs 72 to Rs 72.23 per litre. One of the commuter said, "State and Central government both are increasing the tax. Both should take responsibility." While another added, "Petrol is not a luxury but a need. To what extent it will reach I don't know, this is very ungrateful for the whole India."