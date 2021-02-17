Petrol, Diesel Prices Continue To Surge for 8th Consecutive Day, Increase in Delhi By 25 Paise Each

The petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked for the eighth time in the last ten days as a rally in international oil prices took retail rates in India to new highs.

The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 25 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. As a result, the hike took the petrol price in Delhi stood at ₹89.54 per litre. Subsequently, the diesel rate climbed to ₹79.95 a litre in the city.

A report by Mint said the rise in crude prices will also put upward pressure on petrol and diesel prices across the country, which are already at all-time highs due to the recent rally in international crude prices as well as high central and state levies.

The relentless hike in fuel prices has been criticised by the Opposition, including the Congress party, that has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas domestic cylinder has also increased by ₹50 per unit this week in Delhi. The new price of ₹769 per 14.2 kilograms LPG cylinder was applicable in the national capital from Monday.