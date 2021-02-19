Petrol, Diesel Prices Continue to Rise in Delhi for 11th Consecutive Day; Check Rates Here

Petrol and diesel prices were on Friday hiked for the 11th day in a row in the national capital even as India has urged global oil producers to ease production cuts.

While the rate of petrol was increased by 31 paise, that of diesel was raised by 33 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. The hike took the petrol price in Delhi to a record ₹90.19 per litre. Diesel rate climbed to ₹80.60 a litre.

The retail price of regular petrol hit the three-figure mark on February 17 for the first time when it was hiked by 34 paise to Rs 100.13 a litre in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel got dearer by 27 paise to Rs 92.13, according to the data available in Indian Oil Corporation’s website.

Petrol price in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh also crossed Rs. 100 mark reaching Rs. 100.25 per litre on Thursday. Diesel price also stood at Rs. 90.35 per litre in the region.

Amid conflict over rising fuel prices, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Wednesday that the state will cut down the fuel prices by approximately Rs. 7 per litre.

"Both prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by approximately ₹7. It is being done primarily to ensure that the consumers are not affected by the high prices in order to give some relief to them," said the Chief Minister while speaking to media persons.

The relentless hike in fuel prices has been criticised by the Opposition, including the Congress party, that has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas domestic cylinder has also increased by ₹50 per unit this week in Delhi. The new price of ₹769 per 14.2 kilograms LPG cylinder was applicable in the national capital from Monday.