Petrol, Diesel Price in New Delhi Hiked for 16th Time, Check Fuel Rates Here

New Delhi, June 22: The fuel prices in the national capital witnessed a rise for the 16th time on Monday. The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked the price of petrol by 33 paise per litre for New Delhi, due to which the rate of petrol reached 79.56 per litre. The price of diesel too were hiked by 58 paise and now it is sold at Rs 78.85 per litre.

Earlier on Sunday, the petrol prices for New Delhi and Mumbai were hiked by 35 and 34 paise per litre respectively, following which the rate of petrol reached to Rs 79.23 and Rs 86.04 per litre respectively. Similar was the case with diesel, which was hiked by 60 and 58 paise per litre and they were sold at Rs 78.27 and Rs 76.69 per litre in the national and financial capital. Petrol And Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 15th Consecutive Day on June 21, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities.

Here's the hike in petrol and diesel prices for Delhi today:

Other metros like Kolkata and Chennai also saw a rise of 33 and 31 paise per litre for petrol on Sunday and were sold at Rs 80.95 and Rs 82.58 per litre respectively. The OMCs raised the rate of diesel by 54 and 51 paise per litre in Kolkata and Chennai, after after which the rate jumped to Rs 73.62 and 75.80 per litre. It is to be known that rates of fuel vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax.