Petrol crosses Rs 92 mark in Mumbai, diesel at all-time high

·3-min read

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Petrol price on Friday crossed Rs 92 a litre mark in Mumbai, while diesel touched an all-time high after rates were raised for the third time this week.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

This took the petrol price in Delhi to Rs 85.45 per litre and Rs 92.04 in Mumbai.

Diesel rate climbed to Rs 75.63 a litre in the national capital - its highest ever. In Mumbai, diesel price too increased to an all-time high of Rs 82.40, the price data showed.

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 25 paise per litre each on January 18 and 19.

Fuel prices are now at a record high in the country, prompting cries for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on the consumers.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier this week blamed Saudi oil output cut for the surge in oil prices but remained non-committal on tax cuts.

Top oil explorer Saudi Arabia has pledged additional voluntary output cuts of 1 million barrels per day in February and March, which has led to price climbing to most since the pandemic broke out.

'A few months back, we all were discussing about consumption-centric revival, demand-driven revival, and we were supposed to restrict our production cut, and ramp-up (of production) gradually by January. But contradiction to that, we all are controlling oil production (now),' he said at an energy conference referring to a deal between Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia.

This cut, he said, was 'creating confusion' among consuming nations.

'This kind of scenario will push us to more alternate methods of energy sourcing. Every country has its own strategy. Being a major consumer of the globe today, we would be looking towards more alternate energy sources,' Pradhan said.

'If the producing countries will not recognise our aspiration then new business models are bound to come up,' he had noted.

However, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo who was also present at the conference, countered Pradhan saying the output cut was within the framework of last year's deal to cut output by about 9.7 million barrels per day and were aimed at keeping oil markets stable on a sustainable basis.

With weaker projections of demand returning globally, OPEC and its allies 'decided to temper the restoration of supplies,' he said. 'We do not allow disequilibrium and building of stocks to materialise.' The production cut decision was taken 'to assist all of us in the group including India and other consumers to maintain stability,' he had said. 'Our target remains stable oil markets. And to have this on a sustainable basis, we need to adjust, we need to flexible, we need to be adaptable but it is all within the framework of 9.7 million bpd that will last until 2022.' State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6 resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.

Since then, rates have gone up by Rs 1.74 a litre on petrol and Rs 1.76 in case of diesel.

This comes after international oil prices firmed up on hopes of demand returning from the rollout of coronavirus vaccines in different countries, including India.

When fuel prices had last touched record high on October 4, 2018, the government had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 per litre in a bid to ease inflationary pressure and boost consumer confidence. Alongside, state-owned fuel retailers cut prices by another Re 1 a litre, which they recouped later.

This time, there are no indications of a duty cut so far.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. They vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. PTI ANZ BAL

Latest stories

  • Trump Left a Letter to Joe Biden at White House and Twitter Hilariously 'Revealed' What's in it

    US President Joe Biden, speaking from the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office after signing Day One executive orders, said he would not immediately reveal the contents of the letter out of respect for Trump.

  • Rahane Receives Red Carpet Welcome on Reaching Mumbai Home

    Ajinkya Rahane received a red carpet welcome when he arrived at his Matunga residence in Mumbai.

  • 'I'm happy she remembered her mother', says US VP Kamala Harris' uncle

    New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): As Kamala Harris took oath as the new Vice-President of the United States, her maternal uncle G Balachandran on Thursday expressed his happiness over the mention of Harris' mother in her election campaign speeches.

  • PM Modi Condoles Deaths in Serum Institute Fire, Vaccine Maker Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a fire at the Serum Institute of India building. Five people died and nine were evacuated from the building in the institute's of Manjari premises in Maharashtra after the fire broke out at the facility, police said.

  • Indian hesitancy sets back world's biggest Covid vaccination drive

    Low uptake fuelled by fears over safety of vaccine and spread of misinformation Coronavirus – latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverage Health officials stand outside a vaccination centre in Siliguri, West Bengal. The overall national turnout for jabs has averaged 64%. Photograph: Diptendu Dutta/AFP/Getty Images India’s Covid-19 vaccine drive has been hampered by turnout as low as 22% in some states, as fears over the safety of the vaccine and the spread of misinformation has fuelled widespread hesitancy. On Saturday, India launched the world’s largest vaccination programme as it began the massive task of vaccinating its 1.3 billion citizens against coronavirus. On the first day of India’s vaccine drive on Saturday, more than 200,000 vaccinations were given – the highest one-day total of any country – but nonetheless fell short of the nationwide government targets by over 100,000. By Tuesday evening, the government said 631,417 people had been vaccinated, far below the expected figure. So far the overall national turnout has averaged a lacklustre 64%, while in states such as Tamil Nadu and Punjab, uptake of the vaccine was as low as 22% and 23% in the first two days of the vaccination drive. The low turnout was attributed to a nervousness about safety among the healthcare workers who were first in line to receive the vaccine, as well as technical difficulties with the app designed to alert people to their vaccine appointments. Two Covid-19 vaccines have been approved for emergency use in India, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine – known as Covishield in India – and a domestically developed vaccine called Covaxin, produced by Indian company Bharat Biotech. The Oxford/AstraZeneva vaccine, which has completed international trials and was found to have about 62% efficacy with two doses, has already been widely distributed in the UK. Britain’s NHS says of the vaccines in use in that country: “The coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective. It gives you the best protection against coronavirus.” Covaxin has not completed phase 3 trials and so there is no final data on its efficacy, making India one of the few countries rolling out a vaccine still in its trial stages. However, the drugs controller of India said interim data from an ongoing trial of more than 22,000 people showed it was “100% safe” and effective. Nonetheless, some healthcare professionals in India expressed concerns that they had not been provided with enough data on the vaccines’ safety and efficacy and were nervous at the speed the vaccines were being rolled out. Dr Namrata Agarwal, a paediatrician in Kashipur, was among those not eager to take the vaccine. “I’m very hesitant,” she said. “All the protocols have been rushed and hurried through. I am not so concerned about the efficacy of a vaccine – that can vary – and I can handle that but what concerns me is its safety and the chance that it might cause harm.” On Tuesday, Bharat Biotech released a fact sheet of those with underlying heath problems who should avoid the Covaxin vaccine, raising questions about why it had not been publicised before the vaccine was released. Dr Mandeep Aulakh, a pathologist in Chandigarh, said she would wait a few weeks before getting vaccinated. “The vaccine development was rushed,” she said. “I also have a few allergies so I have not volunteered to take it.” India cases The Indian government had hoped to vaccinate 300 million people by August, a target that will prove challenging if uptake remains at its current rate. In the capital, Delhi – which hopes to vaccine 100,000 people a day – only 3,598 healthcare workers received their vaccine on Monday, far below the daily target of 8,136, making uptake just 44% that day in India’s capital. In Delhi’s largest hospital, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), just eight healthcare workers out of an expected 100 turned up on Monday for their jab. In Mumbai, one of the cities worst affected by Covid-19, turnout for vaccines was 48% on the first day, with 1,926 out of a target of 4,000 people turning up for their vaccine. It was far below Mumbai’s ambitious target of vaccinating 50,000 healthcare workers a day. Dr Amit Thadhai, director of Niramaya hospital in Mumbai, said: “There have been a long series of questions which have been raised about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. The fact that doctors have been asked to take it first has caused problems; doctors are not used to enrolling in trials which is why the uptake has been so low.” Thadahi said there was also a decreased sense of urgency to take the vaccine because the number of Covid cases in India was in rapid decline, with new cases at their lowest level since mid-June. “The motivation to take a vaccine is not great at the moment,” he said. On Saturday, the state of Maharashtra, which is home to Mumbai, temporarily suspended the vaccination drive after less than 2,000 people were vaccinated across the state. It was partly attributed to widespread technical glitches which meant people were not given alerts for their vaccination appointments. Misinformation and fake news about the vaccine was also doing the rounds on WhatsApp. In one widely circulated video, Dr Johan Denis, an alleged “medical doctor and homeopath” from Belgium, made the unsubstantiated claim that “the vaccine is not proven safe or effective” and the false statements that: “It’s a fake pandemic … it’s all been orchestrated to create fear to make you take the vaccine which might cause irreversible changes to your DNA.” Ashraf Buchson, a carpet seller from Delhi who had been forwarded the video, said the videos had given him second thoughts about the vaccine. “When I see these videos, I feel anxious. I don’t know who to believe and everyone in my family is divided,” said Buchson. The low turnout appeared to take state governments by surprise. In Karnataka only 47% of people registered to receive a vaccine had turned up to their appointments by Monday, making the state government unlikely to hit its target of vaccinating 650,000 healthcare workers by the end of the week. “Despite the district having the highest literacy rate in the state, I am surprised at why healthcare workers are reluctant to take vaccines,” Karnataka’s health minister, K Sudhakar, told local media.Many doctors said politicians and public figures should be publicly taking the vaccine to allay fears. “If well-known figures take it, it will help push up the numbers,” said Dr Sanjiv Zutshi, a cardiologist in Delhi who is going to get the jab in two days. Dr Arun Shah, a senior paediatrician in Muzaffarnagar, agreed. “The prime minister himself and the health minister should have the vaccine. That would reassure many people. And to create a sense of confidence, every vaccinated person should share photos and their experience on WhatsApp to spread reassurance,” said Shah.

  • Tejas: The Inside Story of How India Designed the Light Combat Aircraft

    Today, LCA Tejas is recognized for its state-of-the-art flight controls, which offer excellent and safe handling

  • Budget 2021 IT Slab And Personal Finance Expectations: No Major Deductions Expected, Income Tax Exemption up to Rs 3 Lakh Under Section 80C Likely

    The Budget 2021 will be presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2021. Even as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has promised a never before like Union Budget, due to the COVID-19 scenario, experts are not hoping for many big-ticket reforms as far as personal finance and taxation are concerned.

  • Bernie Sanders In Mittens Becomes Viral Meme on Inauguration Day

    On 20 January, Joe Biden & Kamala Harris were sworn in as President and Vice President.

  • Another Fire at Serum Institute, PM Modi ‘Anguished’ as 5 Die

    As per reports, the fire took place at an under-construction unit at Manjri.

  • Suvendu Adhikari takes responsibility for BJP's win from Nandigram in upcoming Bengal election

    Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], January 20 (ANI): Newly-inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday took the responsibility for ensuring party's victory from West Bengal's Nandigram in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

  • Pak Election Commission sets new precedent, walks out of its own meeting over credibility issue

    Islamabad [Pakistan], January 21 (ANI): Setting a new low, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) scrutiny committee which is auditing Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accounts related to foreign fundings on Wednesday walked out of its own meeting after questions were raised over the credibility of the scrutiny process, reported Dawn.

  • Review: In 'The White Tiger,' An Epic For Modern-day India

    Ramin Bahrani, the Iranian-American filmmaker, started out small, with the simple story of a pushcart vendor, a Pakistani immigrant selling coffee and doughnuts in New York, in 2005s Man Push Cart. In the years since, his films have steadily grown in scale and melodrama, but theyve stayed resolutely within the gap separating rich and poor.

  • Will Be Back in Some Form, Vows Trump as He Departs White House for Final Time

    Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania Trump walked a short red carpet and boarded Marine One on the White House lawn on a sunny but chilly day in Washington for the short flight to Joint Base Andrews where he will board Air Force One.

  • China Silent on Why Xi Jinping, Top Leaders Are Yet to Take Covid-19 Vaccine Jabs

    China has launched massive vaccine diplomacy even as it approved only one of its four vaccines, Sinopharm for emergency use.

  • Scenes snipped from ‘Tandav’, but trouble continues with more complaints

    Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) At least two scenes were removed from the controversial web series “Tandav”, which found itself in more trouble on Wednesday with an FIR against its makers, this time in Madhya Pradesh, and threats of another in Maharashtra.

  • Arnab dares Rahul Gandhi for one-on-one duel on TV

    Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has thrown down the gauntlet to the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for a one-on-one ‘duel’ on television. The belligerent anchor dished out the challenge after Rahul Gandhi raised the issue regarding the former’s WhatsApp chats allegedly leaked by Mumbai police. The Gandhi scion alleged a possible nexus between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Republic TV, which is owned by Arnab.

  • Future Retail, Future Enterprises hit upper circuit after Sebi clears deal with RIL

    <p>New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Shares of Future Retail and Future Enterprises rose nearly 5 per cent and hit upper circuit limits after Sebi cleared Future Group's proposed multi-billion dollar deal with Reliance Industries Ltd.</p>

  • Who are the Indian-Americans in the Biden-Harris Administration?

    Joe Biden has already named or nominated over 20 Indian Americans for several key positions in the White House.

  • As Biden assumes office, China sanctions Pompeo, other Trump officials

    China on Wednesday said it was levying sanctions on over two dozen officials of the Donald Trump administration for violating the sovereignty of the nation with "crazy" policy moves. Among the 28 officials to be sanctioned is Mike Pompeo, the former United States Secretary of State. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the ex-officials were "anti-China politicians" who undermined the relationship between both nations.

  • Mumbai Court Rejects Bail Plea of Partho Dasgupta in TRP Scam Case

    The court had reserved its verdict on Dasgupta’s bail on Tuesday after Mumbai Police strongly opposed the plea.