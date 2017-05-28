Petra Kvitova in French Open second round

Paris, May 28 (IANS) Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova on Sunday advanced to French Open second round, winning her first match against American player Julia Boserups.

The two-time Wimbledon champion won 6-3, 6-2 against Boserup in a match which lasted around an hour and 13 minutes, reports Efe.

The 27-year-old had to undergo a four-hour operation to repair tendons and nerves in her left hand after sustaining knife wounds from an attacker at her home in Prostejov, Czech Republic, on December 20. Doctors said it would take her six months to recover.

Kvitova is set to face the winner of the match between America's Bethanie Mattek-Sand and Russian Evgeniya Rodina.

