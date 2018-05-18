PETA India to gift Meghan Markle and Prince Harry portrait of bull

An injured bull was adopted by PETA. To honour the royal couple they named it Merry - a hybrid of the names Meghan and Harry. The animal will now spend the rest of his days relaxing in peace at a sanctuary in Maharashtra. Merry was found in a market at Sangli District. It was alone and suffering from a deep wound on his neck. His wounds were treated and have completely healed now. What is important for PETA India is to spread awareness on the issue by linking it to the Royal wedding, as Megan Markle has always been supportive about animal rights. "It's practically not possible to gift the Bull, as it belongs to Maharashtra, so they have decided to make a portrait of Merry, which they have framed and which has a story written on it," said Sachin Bangera, Associate Director of Celebrity and Public Relations, PETA India.