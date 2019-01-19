Pet Fed: India's biggest pet festival returns to Mumbai for second edition

India's biggest pet festival, Pet Fed, returned to Mumbai for its second edition. Pet lovers gathered in Bandra Kurla Complex on Saturday for the two-day festival. Amenities such as play area and different section of pet clothes welcomed the animal lovers at the event. Festival's founder Akshay Gupta said his love for pets motivated him to organize the event at such a young age. "There is an event for every liking of a human being, whether you like food, alcohol, music, art. There is an event for you. There wasn't anything for people who like pets. There was nothing for pets themselves. So, we thought why not create something where people who like and have animals can come together and have some fun," Gupta told ANI.