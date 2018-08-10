Peruvian avocado export to India to touch $200,000

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) In the first year of operations, Peru has exported avocados worth over $70,000 to India, which is about 11 per cent of the fruit's total export, as per a statement from Peruvian Embassy.

According to the embassy, the total exports of avocados to India touched $650,000 in 2017-18 -- a year-on-year jump of 70.33 per cent while the Peruvian fruit's share was 10.8 per cent.

Peruvian avocados began entering the Indian market from September 2017 by air and the first maritime container arrived at Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port in July this year.

It said the country's avocados export to India in 2018-19 would cross $200,000.

The Embassy cited data available with India's Commerce Ministry to show that total avocados import by India was worth USD 140,000 in 2015-16 and worth $380,000 in 2016-17. In 2017-18, it increased by 70.33 per cent to $650,000.

Luis Cabello, Commercial and Economic Counsellor of Peru in India, said selling Peruvian avocados in Indian supermarkets was difficult but the promotion of the fruit had borne fruit.

"Indian market is quickly turning into a conscious healthy consumer and we will ensure that more of our superfoods continue to enter the market," said a statement quoting Cabello.

Avocados production in Peru in 2017 grew 27 per cent with respect to 2016, making the country the world's second largest producer.

