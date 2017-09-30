Peru winger Farfan doubtful for Argentina clash

Lima, Sep 30 (IANS) Veteran Peru winger Jefferson Farfan in doubtful for the decisive World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Colombia, according to the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF).

There are doubts over the fitness of Lokomotiv Moscow winger Jefferson, who is suffering from an undisclosed muscle injury, reports Xinhua news agency.

Left-back Alexi Gomez has been drafted into the Peru squad as a replacement.

The FPF said Farfan would be assessed by team doctors before a decision is made over his availability for the fixtures.

Coach Ricardo Gareca is already without Christian Cueva, Andre Carrillo, Paolo Hurtado and Christian Ramos for the clash with Argentina due to suspension.

Gomez, 24, plays for Lima-based club Universitario and has been capped four times since his international debut in 2013.

Peru, aiming to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1982, will meet Argentina away next Thursday before hosting Colombia in their last qualifier five days later.

Gareca's team are currently fourth in the South American zone's CONMEBOL standings with 24 points from 16 matches.

The top four teams in the CONMEBOL group will automatically qualify for Russia while the fifth-ranked side will advance to a play-off against New Zealand.

--IANS

