Peru striker Guerrero on River Plate radar

Rio de Jeneiro, Oct 14 (IANS) Argentine football giants River Plate are preparing an offer to sign Peru international forward Paolo Guerrero next year, according to widespread media reports.

The 33-year-old is contracted to Brazilian outfit Flamengo until August 2018, meaning he will be free to sign a pre-contract with another club in February, reports Xinhua news agency.

Guerrero has also been linked with River Plate's cross-city rivals Boca Juniors in recent months.

News of the Argentine club's interest comes just days after Guerrero scored a late equaliser for Peru in their final 2018 World Cup qualifier against Colombia, securing the Andean nation a play-off berth against New Zealand.

The former Bayern Munich striker has scored 42 goals in 104 matches for Flamengo since his 2015 move from Corinthians.

--IANS

ajb/vm