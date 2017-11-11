Peru plays out goalless draw against New Zealand

Wellington, Nov 11 (IANS) Peru played out a goalless draw against New Zealand here on Saturday in the first leg of the play-off for World Cup Russia 2018.

Despite being better on the field, Peru were unable to deliver the knockout punch against New Zealand, reports Efe.

The second leg will be played on Wednesday in Lima in which the pressure will be on the South Americans, who are favourites in the qualifier stage.

Peru was the better team but lacked ideas to defeat New Zealand, who gained confidence as the match progressed and created trouble for the visitors towards the end.

