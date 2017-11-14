Peru must break down NZ defence, says forward Farfan

Lima, Nov 14 (IANS) Peru forward Jefferson Farfan said his team will try "every way possible" to break down New Zealand's defence when they meet in the decisive leg of their World Cup qualifying playoff here on Wednesday.

The Blanquirroja and the All Whites played out a goalless draw in the first leg in Wellington on Saturday and Farfan said the clash at Estadio Nacional in Lima would be just as difficult, reports Xinhua new sagency.

"It's not easy to break down their defensive wall but we have to find every way possible to do it," Farfan told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have fought so hard to make it this far and we're not going to let the opportunity slip easily."

Farfan, who plays his club football for Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow, will be Peru's chief attacking threat in the absence of Paolo Guerrero, who is provisionally banned for failing a doping test.

Peru are aiming to secure a berth in their first World Cup finals since 1982 while New Zealand are seeking a fourth appearance at football's premier event and first since 2010.

The 2018 World Cup will be played in 11 Russian cities in June and July.

