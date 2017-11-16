Peru defeats New Zealand, wins last place in World Cup

Lima, Nov 16 (IANS) Peru's national team took the last remaining place for the 2018 football World Cup in Russia by beating New Zealand 2-0 in the second leg of the intercontinental play-off with goals from striker Jefferson Farfan and centre-back Christian Ramos.

The Peruvian team, La Blanquirroja, had to score a win after a goalless draw in the first leg in New Zealand and after 36 years will return to play in a World Cup. The last time they played was in Spain in 1982, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Kiwis tried to put up a close defence, but in the 28th minute the Peruvians took advantage of one of the few occasions that their rivals left to take the lead.

The National Stadium here erupted with joy when Farfan mercilessly shot past the New Zealand goalkeeper, completing a counterattack led by midfielder Christian Cueva.

The Peruvians' second goal came in the middle of the second half, with a shot by Ramos from a corner kick.

The Peruvian team will play the fifth World Cup in its history, having participated previously in 1930, 1970, 1978 and 1982.

--IANS

sam/mr