Peru coach says defining moments for 2018 World Cup qualification coming

Lima, Sep 16 (IANS) Peru's football team chief coach Ricardo Gareca has urged his team to be masters of their own destiny as they attempt to qualify for their first World Cup since 1982.

Peru are currently fourth in the South American zone's Conmebol standings and will secure a place in Russia next year if they win their last two qualifiers against Argentina and Colombia next month, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We don't want to depend on anybody," Gareca told a press conference after naming his 28-man squad for the matches.

"We know that defining moments are coming and we have to be prepared. Our next match is against one of the best teams in the world (Argentina) and they will be doing everything they can to win. But that isn't going to change the way we are playing. Our preparation has to be absolute and our concentration too."

Peru will face Argentina in Buenos Aires on October 5 before hosting Colombia in Lima five days later.

There were no surprises in Gareca's squad, which will again be spearheaded by veteran forwards Paolo Guerrero and Jefferson Farfan.

Gareca will be without Christian Ramos, Paolo Hurtado, Christian Cueva and Andrew Carrillo for the trip to Argentina due to suspension.

The top four teams in the Conmebol group will automatically qualify for the World Cup while the fifth-ranked side will advance to an intercontinental playoff.

Peru squad:

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Tiburones Rojos), Jose Carvallo (UTC), Carlos Caceda (Universitario), Leao Butron (Alianza Lima)

Defenders: Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Luis Advincula (Lobos Buap), Christian Ramos (Emelec), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Alberto Rodriguez (Universitario), Anderson Santamaria (Melgar), Luis Abram (Sporting Cristal), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo), Nilson Loyola (Melgar)

Midfielders: Renato Tapia (Feyenoord), Pedro Aquino (Lobos Buap), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City), Sergio Pena (Granada), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria Guimaraes), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo), Edison Flores (Aalborg), Andy Polo (Monarcas Morelia), Jose Manzaneda (Cantolao), Wilder Cartagena (Universidad)

Forwards: Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv), Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo), Andre Carrillo (Benfica), Raul Ruidiaz (Monarcas Morelia), Ivan Bulos (Boavista).

