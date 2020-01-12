Any person irrespective of religion can still seek Indian citizenship under existing rules: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Belur Math asserted that whoever believes in Constitution of India, can take citizenship of India under existing procedures. "We are giving citizenship; we are not taking away citizenship. Apart from this, even today, person of any religion who believes or do not believe in God, but believes in the Constitution of India, can take citizenship of India under existing procedures," said PM Modi.