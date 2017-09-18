Persian Ramayana starts with the first verse of holy Quran

A book fair was organized by the Book Trust of India in the holy city of Varanasi, where a rare translation of Ramayana in Persian language attracted visitors. A large number of people thronged a stall set up by the Raza library that showcased this rare translation of the Hindu epic. Raza Library is considered as the heritage of Indo-Islamic culture. Established in the late 18 Th century, the library was built by Nawab Faizullah Khan, the ruler of the Rampur from 1774 to 1794. The library has a unique collection of manuscripts, in Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit, Hindi, Tamil, Pushto, Urdu, Turkish and various other languages. It has now become an epitome of harmony where people from different communities come to trace their ancient roots. The visitors at the book fair were amazed by this version of Ramayana and wanted to grab the copy at the earliest. There were three sets of this 'Ramayana' kept for sale and visitors could purchase all three sets at a discounted price of Rs 3500/-. This rare translation stands a proof to the fact that our forefathers have also put a constant effort to maintain religious harmony among the people of India through their writings.